Missing teen last seen in Colorado Springs; police ask for help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs are asking for the community's help in locating 16-year-old Zakarii Brown.

CSPD shared Brown's photos Wednesday morning, explaining he was last seen that morning around 1 in the 1600 block of Fountain Point. News5 was unable to find a Fountain Point in Colorado Springs and we have asked for clarification so we can share a more well-known location.

" Zakarii is around 5’- 8”, 140 Ibs, with short curly black hair, brown eyes, and slight facial hair," police wrote on social media. "Zakarii was last seen wearing a black/forest green flannel shirt style jacket, black sweatpants, and black/green/white Vans slip-on shoes."

Police recommend you call 911 if you know where he is.

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