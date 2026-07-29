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Missing teen last seen in Colorado Springs; police ask for help

Missing
CSPD
Zakarii Brown
Missing
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs are asking for the community's help in locating 16-year-old Zakarii Brown.

CSPD shared Brown's photos Wednesday morning, explaining he was last seen that morning around 1 in the 1600 block of Fountain Point. News5 was unable to find a Fountain Point in Colorado Springs and we have asked for clarification so we can share a more well-known location.

" Zakarii is around 5’- 8”, 140 Ibs, with short curly black hair, brown eyes, and slight facial hair," police wrote on social media. "Zakarii was last seen wearing a black/forest green flannel shirt style jacket, black sweatpants, and black/green/white Vans slip-on shoes."

Police recommend you call 911 if you know where he is.

Arson investigation continues over grass fire near elementary school

Fire danger is top of mind all year long in Colorado. A recent grass fire burned about an acre of park area behind Explorer Elementary School in Colorado Springs.

Arson investigation continues over grass fire near elementary school

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