Missing man with two dogs last seen in Colorado Springs on Sunday found

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — UPDATE:

CSPD is reporting Ulrich was found and is safe.

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Colorado Springs police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 64-year-old man last seen late Sunday night.

Ulrich Mccown was last seen at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 8200 block of Avens Circle, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The neighborhood is near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive.

Police described Mccown as 6 feet 4 inches tall and about 165 pounds with blond-gray hair, blue eyes and a handlebar mustache. He also has tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a "black shorts' onesie," gray shoes, and glasses.

Police said Mccown was with by two dogs on leashes. One dog, Leia, is a black Siberian husky-Labrador mix. The second dog, Panda, is a black-and-white Siberian husky-Australian shepherd-border collie mix.

Anyone who has seen Mccown or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000.

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