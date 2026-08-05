Medicaid cuts threaten services for people with disabilities at RiseUP -- how they're rallying to fundraise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — RiseUP provides a safe place for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities or neurodiversity to learn, grow, and thrive. But proposed Medicaid cuts could put those services at risk for more than 180 people.

At RiseUP, individuals can learn to cook, find creative outlets, and receive one-on-one education.

Thomas Carlson, chief development officer at Rise Up, said those opportunities matter.

"All of these things are essential services."

RiseUP receives roughly $12.5 million from the state every year — money that funds many services. Carlson said the organization is already operating at its limits.

"We're already stretching every Medicaid dollar that we can to its maximum extent, so when we get a 2% cut, we've really got to cut back on things that we consider essential. I mean this is not just fewer games of Monopoly."

It's much more than that.

A significant portion of that funding supports RiseUP's residential program. Don'Neice Rowe, training coordinator at RiseUP, said cuts to that program could have serious consequences for the people it serves.

"They could end up in state institutions and lockdown facilities where their chance of a normal life is minimized significantly," said Rowe.

Carlson said placing people with disabilities in institutions is not the answer — and is far more costly.

"It can be 10 to 15 times as more expensive. By providing these kind of services in an actual home where people actually cared for, where they feel like they've got a place to belong and they've got ways of getting out of the community and feel like they can contribute to society that's way cheaper than putting them into a hospital," Carlson said.

One of the big goals of RiseUP is to get individuals engrained into the community. But cuts could change the way they get out and about.

"They get out into the community, they can go to the Y, they can go swimming, they can go to museums, they can do other things and all of that. And then they're also learning living skills as well. So when we take a 2% cut for something like that, what that means is we have to think, okay, well we can't do the outings. All we can do is do stuff here in-house or we have to think about the transportation or we have to think about cutting staff," said Carlson.

And keeping dedicated staff who want to help people with neurodiversity or disabilities is another goal of Carlson's.

"The need is always going to be the need and so cutting the support that goes into those needs puts the entire community in a place where we have to react to the need rather than be able to respond to it in a way that's constructive, that's helpful for the individuals, that's good for the families, and that ultimately is good for our whole community," said Carlson.

Carlson said RiseUP is actively working to find funding from other sources. In September, the organization is hosting an Elevation Challenge to raise money and keep its programs running.

"The idea is that you could try to climb 5000 ft or set your own goal. You go out and get people to sponsor you. We're gonna have an awards banquet in October. It's gonna be a lot of fun. We're looking for sponsors for that and all of that money then goes back into some of these essential services to make sure that these individuals are truly taken care of and given an opportunity to thrive," Carlson said.

Rowe said the stakes could not be higher.

"If these programs aren't in place now, the future is going to be very dim for our individuals," said Rowe.

Individuals who deserve opportunities and all the care they can receive.

"These are these are people they may not be able to express everything that you and I express, but they're still human and they've got needs, they've got wants, they've got all the things that we have as well," said Carlson.

___

Colorado Springs man held at Aurora ICE facility, separated from four-year-old son A man is working to get home to his son in Colorado Springs with special needs. He is currently detained at the ICE detention center in Aurora. Colorado Springs man held at Aurora ICE facility, separated from four-year-old son

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.