Median sales price for a home in El Paso County for June was $499,999

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County housing market remained steady in June, giving buyers more choices while encouraging sellers to price homes competitively, according to the latest data from the Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS.

The median sales price for single-family and patio homes was essentially unchanged from May at $499,999, down just $1 from the previous month. Compared to June 2025, however, the median price declined by about $10,000 from $510,000, while the number of available listings increased to 2,992. Homes also spent slightly longer on the market, with the average days on market rising from 39 days in May to 42 days in June.

PPAR Board President Andrea Warner said the numbers point to a healthier market after years of rapid price growth.

"We're just very steady. We're leveling out. It's a balanced market, which is a very healthy market when it's balanced," Warner explained.

Warner said increased inventory is giving buyers more leverage while forcing sellers to be more strategic.

"We have more listings on the market, right, so more choices for our buyers. So that means that sellers have to be competitive. They have to do something that's going to make their house stand out different from someone down the street, and the smart way to do it is to lower the price," she said.

While some homeowners expected tariffs and other economic factors to push prices higher this year, Warner said the modest decline in median prices reflects healthy competition rather than a weakening market.

"It's not drastic. It's $10,000... but I still feel like it's healthy," she said. "We should not be climbing and climbing and climbing because then you're pricing these new home buyers out of the market."

The slower pace is also giving buyers something they lacked during the pandemic-era housing frenzy: time.

"This is your largest purchase that you're gonna make in your lifetime... So you should not be rushed," Warner added. "You should be able to take your time... and not have to be forced and have to jump" on a home out of fear that another opportunity will not come along.

Although homes are taking a few days longer to sell than they did in May, Warner said 42 days on the market is still well within a normal range.

Warner also said buyers' preferences continue to evolve. Rising utility costs and ongoing drought concerns have made large grassy yards less attractive to many shoppers.

"I think the large grass yards are a thing of the past," Warner said.

For sellers hoping to stand out in a market with nearly 3,000 available homes, Warner said pricing and presentation are more important than ever.

"Be smart when it comes down to pricing your home," she said. "Make sure the house is move-in ready. Buyers do not want to do anything... They want to be able to close and then move everything in."

EDITOR'S NOTE: Previous data provided to News5 by PPAR contradicts the median sales price data for a home in May. News5 has requested a clarification, and we hope to provide an update on the discrepancy.

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