Median rent for a 1BR in Colorado Springs was $1,100 in May, according to report

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Rental prices across the United States are beginning to climb again as the busy spring leasing season gains momentum, but Colorado Springs one-bedroom rentals remained steady month over month.

According to Zumper's latest National Rent Report, the median national rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased 0.7% from April to May, reaching $1,519. Two-bedroom rents rose 0.4% to $1,903, marking the strongest spring increase in more than a year and signaling a return to more typical seasonal rental patterns after two years of relatively flat growth.

"Spring leasing season is pulling prices up the way it historically has, after two years of unusually muted seasonal demand," the report said.

In Colorado Springs, however, one-bedroom rents remained unchanged over the past month at a median price of $1,100. Two-bedroom apartments saw a larger increase, climbing 4.3% to $1,470. But what really sticks out is the year-over-year data, as one-bedrooms in Colorado Springs saw a 4.8 percent increase compared to May of 2025, while two-bedrooms experienced a five percent increase.

Colorado Springs ranked as the 71st most expensive rental market among the 100 cities tracked by Zumper. Denver ranked 26. Denver saw a 7.6 percent decrease in May compared to May of 2025. The median price to rent a one-bedroom in Denver last month was $1,580, according to the report.

Nationally, rental prices have nearly returned to year-ago levels after a prolonged period of cooling. Zumper reported that annual rent declines have steadily narrowed for five consecutive months, with one-bedroom rents now down just 0.1% from a year ago and two-bedroom rents down 0.2%.

Zumper CEO Shawn Mullahy said the national averages reflect different conditions across the country.

"National averages are masking two very different housing markets right now," Mullahy said. "In supply-constrained coastal cities, pricing power has returned quickly. Across much of the Sun Belt, operators are still working through the inventory wave delivered over the last several years."

While rental markets in cities such as New York and San Francisco continue to post record-high rents, Colorado Springs remains well below the national median for one-bedroom apartments, despite the recent increase in two-bedroom prices.

The report suggests that renters nationwide may see additional upward pressure on prices heading into the summer months as seasonal demand continues to strengthen.

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