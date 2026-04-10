Medal of Honor Boulevard connecting Pueblo to Pueblo West opens Friday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A road that used voter-approved money to connect Pueblo to Pueblo West is now open.

The new Medal of Honor Boulevard took almost two years to build, costing close to $40 million.

A majority of the money came from a voter-approved ballot measure passed in 2016 that uses tax revenue for community improvement projects.

"Well, it is nice just to let my grandchildren know all this is going on, and I am excited about it, and I will tell you what, just coming through here, and I have already driven this road, just seeing it going through it is going to be awesome," said former Pueblo County Commissioner Eppie Griego. "I am excited to see it finally come into fruition."

A local recycling business helped provide materials to build the road. Company leaders say Medal of Honor Boulevard is the longest road in the U.S. built with recycled plastic waste.

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