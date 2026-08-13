Mayor Yemi Mobolade announces creation of new team to tackle homelessness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade announced the creation of a new team to tackle the homelessness issue in the city.
The new Citywide Homelessness Response Team aims to strengthen coordination and accountability across departments. The city also reports 59% of their 61 action items of the Homelessness Response Action Plan are complete, with another 25% underway.
The city says the new team will bring city departments together under a coordinated, whole-government approach to strengthen the city's response to homelessness across the following priorities:
- enforcement
- cleanup
- outreach
- shelter
- housing
- supportive services
- employment
The following departments are part of the city's response to homelessness:
- Mayor’s Office
- Housing and Homelessness Response
- Colorado Springs Police Department
- Colorado Springs Fire Department
- Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services
- Neighborhood Services
- Municipal Court
- Public Works
- Mountain Metro Transit
- Stormwater Enterprise
- Planning
- Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management
"The Homeless Response Team will strengthen our work, our deliverables from enforcement and clean up to outreach, to employment, shelter and housing and support services," said Mayor Mobolade.
The mayor says the city cannot do this work alone, and they will continue to work with partners, including Pikes Peak United Way to connect people with resources.
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