Man who died following medical emergency on Manitou Incline identified

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who died following a medical emergency on the Manitou Incline over the weekend has been identified.



Watch News5's coverage of the incident below:

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 48-year-old Nickolay Jogolev.

Background Information

The incident happened on the Manitou Incline around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says first responders were helping the man, later identified as Jogolev, who was experiencing a medical emergency.

They say Jogolev died after experiencing breathing problems.

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