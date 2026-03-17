Man who died after being hit by a truck last week in Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who died after being hit by a pickup truck last week in Colorado Springs has been identified.



Watch News5's coverage of the crash below:

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 77-year-old Anton Gerhard.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on March 10 at the intersection of South Wahsatch Avenue and Costilla Street, which is located near South Shooks Run Park.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers at the scene learned Gerhard was walking across the street when he was hit by the truck, which was making a left turn onto South Wahsatch Avenue.

At this time, impairment is not being considered as a factor in the crash.

This was the ninth traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. At this time last year, they say there was one traffic death.

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