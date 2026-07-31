Man dead following scooter crash in Peyton Thursday evening

PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is dead following a scooter crash in Peyton Thursday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
It happened around 8 p.m. on Bent Grass Meadows Drive, which is located near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Meridian Road.
According to CSP's preliminary investigation, the man was carrying a case of beer and riding the scooter with one hand. CSP says he lost control and hit a curb.
The man, who CSP says was 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, under CSP.
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Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee
Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges.
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