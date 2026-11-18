COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man who was shot by police after struggling with officers last Friday has been charged with several crimes, a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Ramon McKoy, 41, was shot by police after he allegedly reached for his gun during a struggle with officers on Nov. 13.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said they received a call from a woman around 8:12 a.m. that day, who told them a man approached her and threatened to shoot her near Shadow Ridge Grove.

Police say officers arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later and found a man matching the description. When they tried to detain him, McKoy allegedly began fighting with them before reaching for his own gun. That's when, police say, at least one officer fired at least one shot and struck the man.

Investigators said McKoy continued fighting with officers before they were able to take him into custody. The suspect was then hospitalized for treatment of his injuries.

McKoy is charged with menacing with a real or simulated weapon, obstructing government operations, possession of a weapon by previous offender, resisting arrest, and stalking.

He will be transported to the El Paso County Jail upon discharge from a local area hospital, officers said. The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

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