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Man accused of stabbing K9 Roam pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

A Fort Carson soldier accused of stabbing a Colorado Springs Police Department K9 pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in a courtroom Wednesday.
Man accused of stabbing K9 Roam pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
K9 Roam
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Fort Carson soldier accused of stabbing a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9 pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in a courtroom Wednesday.

The incident happened on October 15 when CSPD responded to a domestic violence call that escalated into a barricaded suspect. According to arrest documents, officers released K9 Roam into the home to apprehend Sergeant First Class Anthony Bryant.

  • Watch News5's coverage of the incident below:

Bryant allegedly stabbed Roam several times, severely injuring him. He is facing the following charges:

  • burglary
  • obstruction
  • resisting arrest
  • attempted felony
  • aggravated cruelty to law enforcement animals

On Wednesday, Bryant's defense team argued he was experiencing a psychotic episode when he stabbed Roam.

Bryant is scheduled back in court in July.

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