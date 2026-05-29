Major expansions at Cheyenne Mountain State Park and Penrose-Rosemont Reservoir

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrated a major expansion at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. The park added nearly 486 acres of land, bringing the total size of the park to more than 3,000 acres.

The expansion includes 11 new campsites, offering the first managed overnight camping on Pikes Peak. Visitors can also enjoy 28 miles of trails, disc golf and archery.

Officials also signed a new recreation agreement on Thursday.

It expands public access at the Penrose-Rosemont Reservoir, allowing people to enjoy camping, fishing and other waterfront activities. People can now enjoy camping and watercraft recreation there.

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Family and friends making vacation while in town for Air Force Academy graduation Most cadets who attend the Air Force Academy come here from out of state. It means family and friends travel long distances for graduation day. While here, they also make it a vacation. Family and friends making vacation while in town for Air Force Academy graduation

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