Looking to get ahead, Pueblo County is now offering a payment plan for property taxes

Maggie Bryan
Colorado law lets taxpayers pay property taxes in two equal installments, but a newly introduced bill would create a four-installment-payment option for taxpayers.
PUEBLO, COUNTY (Colo.) — Pueblo County is offering people a new way to pay their property taxes.

The county is partnering with escrow taxes. Through this service, people who own property outright can pay their taxes monthly, instead of once or twice per year.

All you have to do is open an account with escrow taxes and follow the steps. This is open to anyone who lives in Pueblo County.

El Paso County also has this monthly payment option, which it implemented about a month ago.

