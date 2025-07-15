El Paso County Treasurer's Office launches option to prepay property taxes

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Treasurer's Office has launched a new option for residential and business property owners to prepay their property taxes in smaller, manageable monthly payments.

According to El Paso County, the program is a secure, cloud-based platform that enables users to set up equal monthly pre-payments.

Property owners can pay electronically by using the following:



e-check

card

digital wallet



“This new option provides taxpayers with greater flexibility and control in managing their property taxes,” said Chuck Broerman, El Paso County Treasurer. “It allows residents and business owners to plan ahead with confidence, using a structured monthly pre-payment approach that fits their budgeting needs."

According to the county, the following can participate:



property owners who own their property free and clear

homeowners or taxpayers who prefer consistent, predictable monthly payments

senior citizens on fixed incomes

business and commercial property owners who want to better manage their tax obligations

The cost to participate in the program is listed below:



e-checks: $1 per transaction

credit and debit cards: 2.5% processing fee

For more information on the program or to enroll, visit the El Paso County Treasurer's website. You can also call the Treasurer's Office at (719)520-7900.

