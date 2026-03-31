Local students transform trail with community-focused project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A group of local students is making a lasting impact on their community one project at a time.

Along the Sand Creek Trail, a newly installed bench now offers more than just a place to sit. Positioned with a clear view of Pikes Peak, the bench represents years of effort from members of the Rise Youth Advisory Council (YAC).

“While we were cleaning, people were like, ‘man, I wish there was somewhere to sit,'" said Chris Hill.

That idea stuck with Hill and his brother, Deshaun Hill, who have been part of YAC since 2018.

“We first started off working on Panorama Park,” said Deshaun Hill.

With guidance from mentors through the Trails and Open Space Coalition, the group spent years exploring trails across the city, learning not just how to enjoy them, but how to improve them.

“I had the pleasure of taking the youth out either on hikes or bike riding. I love getting people out,” said Allen Beauchamp, community engagement manager with the coalition.

Those outings helped spark a deeper awareness of what the trails were missing.

“We would educate them on the value of the trail… things that should be along the trail,” said Beauchamp.

That’s when Sand Creek Trail stood out.

“We thought about benches because there’s a pretty long stretch with no seating,” said Chris Hill.

“It needs to be lit up. I wouldn’t want to go on a trail that isn’t lit up,” added Deshaun Hill.

The vision began back in 2020, but turning it into reality took time.

“Definitely the funding… trying to find the funding was one of the hardest parts,” said Deshaun Hill.

With support from local partners and an $11,000 grant from Generation Wild, the project finally came together, funding both the bench and new lighting along the trail.

“It’s just so inspiring to know that young people are feeling empowered to use their voice,” said Alicia Rose with Generation Wild.

Now, that hard work is something the community can see and use.

“It feels kind of surreal… like we’re the reason it’s there… and the people who are here are the reason it's there...it kind of feels like I contributed to something pretty good,” said Chris Hill.

“The more benches and the more lighting we can get down here, the more people will come,” said Deshaun Hill.

For the Hill brothers, the goal goes beyond one project.

“If they’re walking or running on this trail, I want them to feel like people actually care about what they use,” said Chris Hill.

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This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years. This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

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