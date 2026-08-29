Local hot dog stand raising money for Troopers injured in Tuesday's incident

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — A hot dog stand in Teller County is helping raise money for the two Colorado State Patrol Troopers who were injured following Tuesday morning's shooting.



Watch News5's latest coverage on the shooting below:

Kyle, the owner of Mountain Dogz Grill, a local food truck, says the Troopers, Clark Tinan and Skylar Hoehn, were regulars at the location.

He says he wants to help them any way he can. The food truck is doing a "pay what you can" deal for lunch and donating every dollar to Troopers Tinan and Hoehn.

The food truck will be parked outside Woodland Hardware and Home, which is located south of Memorial Park in Woodland Park, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

"The Mountain Dog customers,... they're family, and a lot of them (have) become... good friends, and I just want to thank everybody who has been out here and everyone who's going to be coming out the next couple of days to help out," said Kyle.

Kyle says on Thursday, they raised more than $1,300.

Blake Sammann with Scripps News Colorado Springs contributed to this web story.

___

2026 Colorado State Fair begins Friday in Pueblo The 11-day event features anniversary exhibits, free entertainment and several opportunities for discounted or free admission. 2026 Colorado State Fair begins Friday in Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.