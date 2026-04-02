Local hospital hosts flag raising ceremony for National Donate Life Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Your organs or tissues can help save someone's life. A flag raising ceremony was held at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs to recognize that April is National Donate Life Month.

One of the people highlighted in the ceremony was Jeremy Mares, who received a donor liver in 2018. This happened after Mares found he had a disease that impacted his liver.

"It is overwhelming with gratitude, you... just can't be grateful enough," said Mares. "You also feel a bit of weightiness in how much it means an where it comes from."

More than 200 people are in need of organ, eye or tissue donations. If you want to become an organ donor, you can register at the DMV when you receive or renew your driver's license. You can also register by visiting Donate Life Colorado's website.

___

El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial The Colorado Court of Appeals has reversed Letecia Stauch's conviction. She was found guilty of murdering Gannon Stauch back in 2023 and sentenced to life in prison. El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.