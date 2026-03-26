'Let's go Rockies,' long time Colorado Rockies fans in Pueblo prepare for opening day

PUEBLO — Attention baseball fans, the 2026 Major League Baseball season is here. Several teams across the nation will play their first games of the season this week. While the Colorado Rockies open their season on the road Friday, lifelong fans in Pueblo are already preparing for their Opening Day traditions.

Good friends Debbie Espinoza and Michael Velarde have turned their love for the Rockies into a fun yearly celebration.

"Back 26 years ago, we went to our first opening day and then it just kept going from there. I've been to opening day ever since then, except for COVID,” Espinoza said.

What started as a small gathering has grown significantly over the years.

"We went from 12 people to now up to, we can get up to 200 people," Velarde said.

Velarde said most of the attendees travel from Pueblo to Coors Field in Denver for the event.

"Pueblo parking lot party. We bring Pueblo to Denver," Velarde said.

Their tailgate features food, drinks, friends and games before the first pitch.

"We get there around 8 o'clock. We just all hang out. We throw a softball around, play corn hole, have our music going on, and then we go into the game," Velarde said.

The Rockies became a franchise in 1991 and played their first regular-season game two years later. Despite the team losing over 100 games last year, the fans remain loyal.

"I think they still need to build. I think they're young right now still. So I say give it a couple of years," Espinoza said.

State loyalty keeps the duo holding onto hope for the franchise.

"Just being from Colorado, I stick with my Colorado teams," Espinoza said.

"Never fair weather. Always stick through the good and the bad. That's what makes you a true fan," Velarde said.

The Rockies hit off their season this Friday as they play away against the Miami Marlins. Their home opener will be the following Friday, April 3, as they host the Phillies.

"Hey Pueblo, let's go Rockies," Velarde and Espinoza said.

___

24 Fire caused by vehicle malfunction, Fort Carson officials host town hall Tuesday night, Fort Carson held a town hall for residents affected by this wildfire. 24 Fire caused by vehicle malfunction, Fort Carson officials host town hall

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.