LEAP deadline is Thursday in Colorado, 80% of those eligible have not applied

DENVER (KOAA) — With the April 30 deadline approaching, officials with Colorado’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) are urging residents who may qualify to submit an application, noting many eligible households miss out on available help.

“There are many people who are eligible for the program who just don't take advantage of it,” said Maria Hopps, interim supervisor of LEAP. “We even have folks who applied last season, who haven't applied this season.”

Hopps encouraged residents unsure of their eligibility to apply anyway.

“If you feel like you meet the guidelines, it doesn't hurt to apply,” she added. “The worst thing we can say is, no, you're not eligible, but we could say, yes, you are eligible and you could receive a benefit that would go towards your heating bill.”

The program provides financial assistance to help cover heating costs, but Hopps said its services go beyond simply paying bills. So far this season, more than 115,000 Coloradans have applied for assistance. However, state officials estimate that about 80% of eligible residents have not taken advantage of the program. Eligible households can receive between $200 and $1,000 in energy assistance, depending on factors such as heating fuel type, income and household size.

To qualify, households must earn up to 60% of the state median income. For a family of four, that equals a monthly gross income of $6,938, or about $83,256 annually. Applicants must also be responsible for home heating costs, either directly or through rent, and include at least one U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident in the household. The program offers more than just financial support for bills.

“LEAP is a qualifying program for weatherization, as well as the crisis intervention program,” Hopps explained. “Weatherization can go out to someone's home and do an energy audit and see what things they can update in your home to make it more energy efficient, which then lowers your energy bills down the road.”

The crisis intervention program can help repair or replace broken furnaces for qualifying households.

“If you qualify for LEAP, it's a qualifier for that program so that when your furnace goes out, we can send someone into your home to see if they can repair it or if it needs to be completely replaced,” Hopps said.

LEAP is funded through a federal block grant appropriated annually by Congress. Hopps said funding remains available for this season. Benefits are calculated based on heating usage from the previous winter, meaning applicants receive the same amount regardless of when they apply during the season.

“Whether you apply in November or you apply on the very last day, April 30, the benefit amount is the same,” Hopps stated.

Even for households that may not need immediate help, she said applying can provide a financial cushion.

“Even if you feel you don't need it now, you may need it in a couple of months,” Hopps said. “This Colorado weather has been fun the last couple of days. So who knows what's down the road.”

CLICK HERE TO APPLY AND FOR MORE INFORMATION OR CALL 1-866-HEAT-HELP.

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