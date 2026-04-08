Lawmakers unveil bill they say would make property insurance more affordable

COLORADO (KOAA) — Lawmakers at the Colorado State Capitol unveiled a bill they say would make property insurance across the state more affordable.

The legislation looks to stabilize Colorado's homeowners insurance market by creating a grant program to help community members fortify their roofs against costly wind and hail damage.

New data from the Division of Insurance show Colorado homeowners insurance rates are some of the highest in the nation, with hail damage accounting for an average of 26% to 54% of an annual premium.



Watch News5's coverage on hail risk below:

The data estimates hail mitigation has the potential to save homeowners an average of $82 to $387 per year.

The new program would be funded by a 0.5% fee on insurers' multiperil homeowners insurance premiums starting in 2027.

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