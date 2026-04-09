Lathrop State Park in Huerfano County wins 2026 'Favorite Colo State Park' vote

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KOAA) — A southern Colorado state park is the winner of the 2026 "Favorite Colo State Park" vote! Governor Polis hosted the bracket for Coloradans to vote in, coinciding with March Madness.

Lathrop State Park near https://t.co/WbMTQdiUOS won the 2026 March Madness “Favorite Colo State Park” vote! Plan your park visit, congratulate our incredible park staff, be safe, have fun & catch a #TigerMuskie! #Colo1stStatePark About: https://t.co/0iLtjfV1kc https://t.co/EWgShDSsyv pic.twitter.com/YSV9akJsn0 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) April 8, 2026

Lathrop State Park, the winner, is located in Huerfano County just west of Walsenburg.

Voters chose Lathrop State Park over Roxborough State Park in the final round. Lathrop became the first state park in Colorado in 1962.

The park offers boating and fishing with views of the Spanish Peaks.

___

Neighbors voice concerns at community forum over proposed data center There's controversy on the westside of Colorado Springs over a data center proposed along Garden of the Gods Road. Neighbors voice concerns at community forum over proposed data center

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.