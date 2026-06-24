'Largest hail I've ever seen,' Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Twigs, small branches and leaves covered the ground across Downtown Colorado Springs following Tuesday's storm.

Jarrod Ornelas has lived in Colorado Springs for several decades and said the hail from Tuesday's storm stood out even among a lifetime of severe weather memories.

"In over 30 years, I think that's some of the largest hail I've ever seen," said Ornelas.

Ornelas recalled other notable weather events in the area's history.

"The [Waldo Canyon] fire, when it almost came over the edge, and the blizzard in '96, I think," said Ornelas.

The size of the hail pellets left him feeling lucky he had kept his car at home.

"I put one in my hands, and it was solid," said Ornelas.

I was also in my car when the storm hit. Another driver described the experience.

"All of a sudden, it started hitting my car and it was like 'boom, boom, boom,'" said Aurora, who was headed Downtown when the storm caught her by surprise.

Aurora said she has one hope coming out of it.

"I hope my car insurance covers it," said Aurora.

People Downtown said though it was a damaging storm, it all happened very quickly, and residents were thankful it came and went.

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