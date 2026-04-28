Lane closures along northbound I-25 happening this week in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Motorists can expect lane closures along northbound I-25 between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road this week.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the left lane will close from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., traffic will be reduced to one lane.

CDOT says the closures are happening so crews can cut into the pavement and prepare for roadway repairs.

From Friday to Sunday, crews will be conducting bridge deck repairs and replacing expansion devices at both ends of the bridge. Northbound I-25 will fully close for this during the following times:



10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday

10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday

CDOT says these closures are necessary to keep the public safe.

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