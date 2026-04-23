Land and water rights for land near County Line Road transferred to Buc-ee's

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — A special warranty deed has been signed between a Colorado LLC and a company tied to the gas station giant Buc-ee's.

The deal transfers ownership of land and water rights to Buc-ee's from Monument Ridge East LLC.

This is for the land near I-25 and County Line Road in Palmer Lake. The deal comes two months after Buc-ee's developers withdrew the application to build at the site.



Watch News5's coverage of the withdrawn application below:

The proposed Buc-ee's sparked massive controversy in northern El Paso County with the town voting against a flag pole annexation to make the land part of Palmer Lake.

This new ownership deal was signed off and submitted to El Paso County earlier this month.

The county says there is still no application from Buc-ee's for that parcel of land. If and when one is submitted, there will be a public hearing.

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