Lamar is getting set to celebrate 140 years with 'Lamar Days' this weekend

LAMAR, Colo. (KOAA) — Southeast Colorado residents and visitors are preparing for another year of Lamar Days, a long-running community celebration that combines classic cars, parades, vendors and family events in downtown Lamar and at Willow Creek Park!

The 30th annual Lamar Days Rod Run is scheduled for May 15 and 16 and will feature a car and motorcycle show, poker run, concessions, vendor booths and a parade, according to event organizers. You can view the whole Lamar Days Rod Run schedule at the bottom of this article. It is part of Lamar celebrating 140 years.

Festivities begin Friday evening with the “No Booze-Cruise” Cruise with the Cops and Poker Run at Sonic Drive-In in Lamar. Organizers said proceeds from the event benefit the Lamar Fire Department Firework Fund.

Saturday’s activities move to Willow Creek Park, where participants can register vehicles for the car show beginning at 8 a.m. The event also includes giveaways, awards and the annual “Blow Up Car” attraction later in the afternoon.

Organizers say the Lamar Days Rod Run has been a community tradition since before 1995 and regularly draws vehicle owners and spectators from across Colorado and neighboring states.

This year’s celebration also comes as Colorado marks its 150th anniversary of statehood through the statewide “Colorado 150” initiative. History Colorado’s “Stories in the Sky” program is bringing drone shows and other commemorative events to communities across the state as part of the sesquicentennial celebration. The drone show is taking place at the Prowers County Fairgrounds at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Click here for more.

The 30th Annual Lamar Days Rod Run

Friday, May 15, 2026

6 pm- “No Booze-Cruise” Cruise with the Cops and Poker Run

Location: Sonic Drive-In

1001 N Main St, Lamar, CO

All proceeds go to the Lamar Fire Department Firework Fund

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Car Show at Willow Creek Park

8 am- 12 pm- Registration

Registration Includes:

Goody Bags for the 1st 100 entries

1 ticket towards 4 BIG prizes

1 door prize

3 pm- Blow Up Car

Awards are shortly after the Blow Up Car is done!

Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout Big changes are on the way to the Judge Orr Road and US Highway 24 intersection in Peyton. Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout

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