Lamar ditches 'Shop Local' mentality for 'WIN LOCAL' mentality

LAMAR, Colo. (KOAA) — Rather than asking residents to simply "shop local," Lamar leaders are encouraging businesses and the community to focus on something they believe they can control: "WIN LOCAL."

Mayor Kirk Crespin said the city's new WIN LOCAL campaign is designed to help businesses improve customer experiences while encouraging residents to become ambassadors for southeast Colorado. It was launched back in May, but the campaign rollout is continuing.

"For years and years our merchants and the people in the area have always focused on 'shop local, shop local,' but it became kind of a negative connotation because they started focusing on what the consumer is doing, and you can't control the consumer," Crespin explained.

"So in Lamar, we're focusing on winning local. What is it going to take to win local business back? Those are the things that we can control, whether it's the way businesses offer our products and services, listen to the community," Crespin added.

The initiative recently launched and will include training sessions and programs for local businesses and organizations. Crespin said the campaign extends beyond business owners and relies on residents to help promote the community.

"As far as helping to win local for an average community member, the biggest thing is letting people know what is great about our community, whether it's a Yelp review, a Google review, a Facebook post that you shared of a business, or just letting them know, 'I got great service at this location,'" he said.

The campaign is part of a broader effort to raise awareness of Lamar as the city celebrates its 140th anniversary while Colorado marks its 150th year of statehood.

"Lamar, Colorado is one of those communities that a lot of people overlook," Crespin said. "Most people don't take the time to come out to the eastern side of Colorado and really experience what the High Plains has to offer."

He said Lamar is positioning itself for future growth by strengthening infrastructure and expanding its role as a regional hub for agriculture, health care, education and transportation.

"Our goal is to be the next big growth area for the state of Colorado," Crespin said. "We've been working really hard to make sure that we have those core aspects to be ready for the future and to be ready for that growth."

For visitors who have never traveled to southeast Colorado, Crespin offered a simple invitation.

"Come out to Lamar, experience Lamar, whether it's the restaurants, the Mexican food, the history that we have out here, or just the wide open spaces and the beautiful sunsets," he said. "There's a lot to see in Lamar, Colorado, and we welcome you all."

The efforts of the campaign include:

• Lamar First Town Hall Meetings – Open discussions between local businesses, residents, and community leaders focused on understanding what encourages consumers to consider "Lamar First" when making purchasing decisions. These conversations will provide constructive feedback and ideas to help businesses adapt to changing customer expectations and strengthen local support.

• Customer Experience Roundtables – Collaborative discussions for business owners and frontline staff focused on customer service, hospitality, and creating memorable experiences for residents and visitors. These roundtables will encourage the sharing of ideas, best practices, and successful strategies that contribute to business growth.

• Experience Lamar Workshops – Educational sessions developed in partnership with Prowers Economic Prosperity and Lamar Community College that showcase local attractions, events, tourism opportunities, recreation, history, and regional points of interest. Guest speakers from organizations throughout Southeastern Colorado will help participants learn how to better promote the area and enhance visitor experiences.

• Lamar Shout-Out Seminars – Community workshops hosted through the Lamar Public Library focused on word-of-mouth marketing, online reviews, social media storytelling, and positive community promotion. Participants will learn practical ways to highlight local businesses, attractions, services, and success stories.

The initiative will also include:

• WIN LOCAL Business Recognition Decals

• WIN LOCAL Ambassador Recognition Decals

• Community outreach and promotional materials

• Social media awareness efforts

Crespin posted the following to social media in May about the 'WIN LOCAL" campaign:

It has been one week since we introduced the WIN LOCAL Campaign, and we want to share an update of the next steps we are working on to continue Winning Local Business Back to Lamar.

Over the next few weeks and months, we will be preparing a series of community‑focused events designed to support our local businesses, strengthen customer experiences, and build a long‑term mindset of choosing Lamar First. Here are some examples of what we are working on:

“Lamar First Town Hall Meetings” -- these simple meetings will bring local businesses and community members together to discuss what encourages residents to consider “Lamar First” when shopping. This will be a continuation of the original Facebook discussion of “How do we encourage people to shop local.” Whether it is pricing, value, selection, or service… These open and guided conversations will give businesses honest, constructive feedback from the people they serve, which can help them adapt to an ever changing marketplace and strengthen our ability to “Win Local Business Back to Lamar.”

“Customer Experience Roundtables” -- scheduled to bring business owners and frontline staff together for open, supportive conversations about customer service. These are not formal trainings, but guided round table discussions that highlight how our local employees are often the first impression for visitors and tourists. They create a space to share best practices, ideas, and suggestions that help make everyday interactions a vital part of “Winning Local Business Back to Lamar.”

“Experience Lamar Workshops” -- designed to help ambassadors, community members, and local businesses learn more about Lamar and the surrounding area. This includes events, attractions, and hidden gems. Guest speakers for area events and attractions are welcomed to attend and share their information. These sessions will equip local business staff and residents with the knowledge they need to confidently guide visitors, answer questions, and help more people truly “Experience Lamar!”

“Lamar Shout‑Out Sessions” -- created to encourage and train our businesses, ambassadors, and community members to share their great experiences. These sessions will highlight simple, effective ways to support local businesses with word-of-mouth advertising. From learning how to effectively post online reviews, to giving personal recommendations - we want to help showcase the wide variety of products, services, and hospitality available in Lamar to strengthen our ability to “Win Local Business Back to Lamar.”

We will share dates and details of these events as soon as the plans are finalized. If you would like to become a Win Local Ambassador, Business, or Volunteer… Please message me, the City of Lamar, the Lamar Chamber of Commerce, or Prowers Economic Prosperity for more information.

Together, we are keeping the momentum going… and continuing the work to “WIN LOCAL BUSINESS BACK TO LAMAR.”

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