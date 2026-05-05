Lake Dorothy reopens after Schwachheim Fire, CPW contacting impacted hunters

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KOAA) — Lake Dorothy State Wildlife Area (SWA) is back open following the containment of the Schwachheim Fire, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).



Watch News5's coverage of the Schwachheim Fire below:

The area reopened to licensed hunters and anglers on Friday.

The Schwachheim Fire, which is now 100% contained, burned around 1,580 acres within the area. It started on April 12. For public safety, the wildlife area closed temporarily as crews worked to contain the fire.

CPW says they are contacting around 50 turkey hunters with site-specific hunting licenses who were impacted by the SWA closure. They say the hunters will have an option to choose a license refund and restoration of preference points, or continue hunting.

According to CPW, their effort to contact hunters is expected to end on May 11.

CPW says they are working with the City of Raton to identify restoration priorities at Lake Dorothy SWA. They also say much of the vegetation across the property remains intact.

“This fire largely burned at a low to moderate intensity, which can play a beneficial role in maintaining healthy wildlife habitat,” said Mike Brown, CPW Area Wildlife Manager. “We’re already seeing early signs of green-up, which will provide nutritious forage for wildlife in the weeks ahead.”

The planned restoration at Lake Dorothy SWA includes the following:



reseeding firebreaks

repairing parking areas

addressing potential erosion concerns to protect watershed health

support long-term recovery

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife is grateful for the hundreds of firefighters who worked in difficult conditions to contain this fire and protect the surrounding landscape,” said Brown. “Their efforts made it possible for recovery work to begin quickly and safely.”

For more information about Lake Dorothy SWA, visit CPW's website.

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