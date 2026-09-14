L.L. Bean opening 2nd Colorado location, looking to hire 40 positions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — L.L.Bean is scheduled to open a second location in Colorado and is looking to hire about 40 full-time and part-time positions.

In a news release shared with News5, the company says the planned opening date at The Promenade Shops at Briargate on Oct. 30. The store is going to be more than 13,000 square feet.

“Colorado Springs offers incredible access to the outdoors, from the trails and red rock formations of Garden of the Gods to the landscapes surrounding Pikes Peak,” said Kenon Mitchell, District Manager at L.L.Bean. “With our second Colorado store, we’re building on our presence in the state and creating a new way for people across the Colorado Springs area to experience L.L.Bean and spend more time outside.”

The company is looking to hire store team leads and sales associates. Click here to apply.

The business will replace The Container Store on the east edge of the mall as part of a $2 million remodel, according to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department.

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