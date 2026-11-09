King of Freight has expanded to Colorado Springs, hiring for dozens of positions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A logistics company is expanding into Colorado Springs and plans to hire about 70 employees as it establishes a new presence in the community.

King of Freight has already hired and trained 31 people in Colorado Springs and is actively recruiting for additional positions, according to the company. The company is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, and has about 750 employees. King of Freight says more than 200 of its employees earn six-figure annual incomes.

The company is looking to create career opportunities in the logistics industry, with an emphasis on professional development and opportunities for employees to increase their earnings over time. A spokesperson for the company tells News5 they are currently looking to hire for about 70 positions before the end of the year. CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

King of Freight chose Colorado Springs for its expansion because of the opportunity to make a difference in the community, the company said.

Its new Colorado Springs office is located inside the Focus on the Family building.

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