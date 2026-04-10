Juvenile dead following crash on I-25 in Huerfano County Thursday afternoon

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead following a crash on I-25 in Huerfano County, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on northbound I-25 at milepost 60, which is eight miles north of Walsenburg.

According to a CSP investigation, the driver of a Jeep failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and went off the left side of the road. CSP says the driver attempted to regain control and hit several road signs.

The left rear door was damaged and opened up. According to CSP, a girl under the age of 18 was ejected from the Jeep. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, along with a boy under the age of 18. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

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