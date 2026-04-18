Josh & John's opens first drive-up ice cream shop in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Snow and cold did not deter the opening of the first-ever drive-up for Josh and John's Gourmet Ice Cream in Colorado Springs.

A crowd of loyal customers showed up right as the store on Garden of the Gods Road opened. This new location is the seventh store for the business, and a new concept the owner has been thinking about for several years.

"I've been looking for a drive-up drive-through location for about 3 years, and this one came available," said Josh and John’s Owner, John Krakauer.

The drive-through concept requires a connection between old-school ice cream and new technology.

"It's exciting, but it's a logistic challenge," said Krakauer.

Josh and John's started 40 years ago in Downtown Colorado Springs. Krakauer attributes the success and expansion to the community embracing the shops as part of local tradition.

"It's not just the ice cream, it's the Josh and John's experience, and we're working hard every day to make sure that, you know, the ice cream is superb, but so is the service," said Krakauer.

Locally produced unique flavors like "Purple Mountain Majesty" and "Moose on the Loose" are what keep people coming back.

"We were able to partner with a local dairy to make a custom Josh and John's blend," said Krakauer.

The business has a good track record of countering issues. A favorite loyalty program called the icecream-o-meter is why an opening day on the coldest day of the month is no problem.

"The colder it gets, the more punches you get per item you buy," said Krakauer.

While first-timers tested out the drive-through, plenty of others lined up in cars and at the walk-up for the opening day of this expanding Colorado Springs tradition.

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