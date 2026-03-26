James Golka, former Colorado Springs bishop, installed as Archbishop of Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — The now-former Bishop of the Archdiocese of Colorado Springs is now the Archbishop of Denver. Bishop James Golka was installed on Wednesday at the CoBank Arena in Denver.

Pope Leo XIV appointed him to lead the largest diocese in Colorado.



Watch News5's coverage of Bishop Golka's appointment below:

Golka was originally ordained as a priest in Nebraska in 1994. He then served in Colorado Springs for nearly five years. Golka says he is excited for his new role, but sad to leave his former parishioners.

On Wednesday, Golka talked about how important it is to stay focused on faith.

"The enemy continues to talk and tempt in our world today," said Archbishop Golka. "Believe me, I know it. I have felt it. I'm not afraid of Satan. I'm afraid of not looking at Jesus."

Golka is asking people to pray for whoever will replace him in Colorado Springs. The Vatican has not yet named its successor.

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