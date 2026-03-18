Jail inmates and 4-H students bond through agriculture and art

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 250 inmates across seven wards at the El Paso County Jail in Colorado Springs took part in the Cultivating Change: Agriculture and Mental Health Initiative, a collaboration between the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Jail-Based Behavioral Services program and the local Country Style 4-H Club.

The program, launched in recognition of National Agriculture Month, connected incarcerated individuals with 4-H youth through agricultural education, mental health awareness and creative expression.

Workshops were facilitated by a licensed therapist and an agricultural business owner. The workshops incorporated Cognitive Behavioral Therapy concepts to help participants build coping strategies and foster self-reflection.

Seven youth members from the Country Style 4-H Club developed presentations on agriculture's role in daily life and career pathways across Colorado. The materials also included messages of encouragement delivered to inmates through structured workshops.

"We showed off what we know in agriculture," said Moriah Hudson, a 17-year-old who has been part of 4-H for five years.

Ten-year-old Carson, another participant, said he and his brothers presented on market goats, one of several topics covered in the program. Other subjects included the following:



horse health

sheep

cow horses

livestock genetic

rodeo

horsemanship

For some inmates, the experience offered a rare connection to life outside.

"It meant a lot because... I grew up in the country," said one inmate.

The workshops also gave inmates an outlet for mental health challenges.

"I have bipolar depression, it actually took me out of my negative thoughts and took me out of this place, even for a moment it's a bliss," said one inmate.

The initiative culminated in murals painted on jail walls, inspired by the agricultural themes introduced by the 4-H students.

"Probably one of the best days I've ever had in jail," one inmate said of the experience.

For those who worked on the murals, the process itself carried meaning.

"Working on this mural, it's something we had to ask for every day. They don't just open the door and say get to work," said one inmate.

Eric Carnell, Detention Support Commander at the El Paso County Jail, said the program was designed to give inmates a constructive way to express themselves.

"If they have something to say, why not give them the correct platform where they can express themselves," said Carnell.

Carnell also reflected on the broader impact of bringing youth and inmates together.

"Maybe instead of giving a plethora of medication and other things, maybe our children are that inspiration," said Carnell.

One inmate summed up the lessons left behind on the walls.

"Don't be afraid to be different. Yeah, you know, it's okay to be odd like the little sheep right here. Gotta take it one day at a time, just like agriculture," said the inmate.

The public can now vote for their favorite mural online. Voting opens March 18 at 11 a.m and runs through early next week.

Community members are encouraged to visit the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or website to vote for their favorite mural.

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