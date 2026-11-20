COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — With Thanksgiving approaching and respiratory viruses circulating, health experts say it's not too late to get vaccinated against the flu.

Even as families prepare to travel, gather with loved ones and celebrate the holidays, pharmacists say taking a few precautions now can help people stay healthy — and be better prepared if they get sick away from home. Cameron Phillips, pharmacy practice coordinator for King Soopers, says getting a flu shot now can still provide protection during the respiratory virus season.

Here's what consumers should know about vaccinations, preparing their medicine cabinets and getting treatment while traveling.

Why a flu shot doesn't work overnight

Getting a flu shot doesn't provide immediate protection. It takes time for the body to build an immune response, but Phillips says that shouldn't stop people from getting vaccinated.

"It's definitely not too late to get your flu shot," Phillips said when asked if it was too late on Nov. 19.

He said holiday travel can contribute to an increase in respiratory illnesses as people gather with family and friends and return home. While vaccination is an important prevention tool, Phillips also encourages people to stay aware of symptoms and take steps to avoid spreading illness.

Preparing your holiday medicine cabinet

For families preparing for the holidays, Phillips recommends keeping a few basic medications on hand in case someone gets sick.

He suggests having either Tylenol or Advil available to help manage symptoms such as fever and body aches. People may also want to keep a cough suppressant containing dextromethorphan in their medicine cabinet. However, Phillips warns that combining multiple over-the-counter cold and flu medications can create problems because different products may contain the same active ingredients.

"The thing you got to be really careful about is several of these products that we do sell over the counter contain, you know, very similar ingredients to one another," Phillips warned.

He encourages consumers to talk with a pharmacist before purchasing or combining medications.

"What you really don't want is for someone to end up selecting three different products that all have the exact same active ingredients in there. That's a bit of a recipe for disaster," Phillips said.

If someone does become sick, Phillips recommends prioritizing rest and hydration.

"Take time, make sure you rest, you recover, you stay nice and well hydrated, so plenty of fluids, water, anything with electrolytes," he said.

People experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever, headaches and significant fatigue, should consider contacting a health care provider for testing and possible treatment.

What to do if you get the flu while traveling

Getting sick away from home can create additional challenges, especially when someone needs medication or a prescription refill. Phillips says people who develop symptoms should prioritize rest and hydration and consider getting tested if they suspect they have the flu. He also recommends checking with a health care provider about available treatment options rather than waiting for symptoms to worsen. For travelers who forget prescription medication, Phillips says transferring a prescription between pharmacies may be easier than they expect.

Travelers should know which pharmacy currently holds their prescription and contact the pharmacy where they want it transferred.

Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report

Click here to view the CDC's weekly influenza surveillance report. The system monitors visits for respiratory illness that includes fever plus a cough or sore throat, also referred to as ILI, not laboratory-confirmed influenza and may capture patient visits due to other respiratory pathogens that cause similar symptoms. According to the latest data, Colorado was considered "moderate" while states like Texas, Louisiana and Oregon were considered "High."

CONSUMER ADVICE:

A reminder about flu and COVID vaccines: Phillips said King Soopers and City Market pharmacies are also offering a grocery savings promotion for customers who receive vaccinations. The promotion offers $5 off groceries for one vaccine or $20 off for receiving two vaccines at the same time. Consumers should check with participating pharmacies for current promotion details and eligibility. Phillips did not share information on when that deal could end.

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