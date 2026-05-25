Investigation underway after person found dead in Pueblo Sunday afternoon

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead on Sunday afternoon, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police say officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of East Routt Avenue and West Summit Avenue, which is located near the I-25 and West Northern Avenue interchange.

According to police, when officers arrived, they say a person in the driver's seat was dead. Their name will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Police say three other people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital. They say all three are expected to survive their injuries.

The department says they are still investigating how the crash happened.

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