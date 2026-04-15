International space partnerships strengthen U.S. military technology and security

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — International companies are making a strong showing at this year’s Space Symposium, with global partners working alongside the U.S. military to advance space technology and national security.

Out of 343 total exhibitors, 51 are international, highlighting the growing global collaboration shaping the future of space operations.Inside the symposium, the international presence is hard to miss, from flags representing countries around the world to military uniforms.

Some exhibits even simulate the experience of space itself.

Among them is Space Map, a South Korean company working directly with the United States Space Force. Their mission goes beyond international cooperation. It’s about solving real-time challenges in orbit.

“We develop software platforms to solve decision-making problems,” said CEO Douglas Deok-Soo Kim.

That includes mapping satellite routes and preventing collisions in increasingly crowded space environments.

“If necessary, we can provide ways to maneuver out of the collision,” said Kim.

That kind of innovation is exactly what the Space Force is looking to accelerate through programs like the TAP Lab, an innovation hub designed to rapidly develop and deploy software solutions for the U.S. Space Force.

“It has grown to 400 individual players who have participated in our TAP Lab. Among them, many foreign partners,” said Lt. Col. Collin Greiser.

Greiser says collaboration is essential, especially as space becomes more contested and complex.

“We have a lot of similar challenges. We have a lot of the same things to work on,” he said.

The goal is simple, share knowledge, strengthen alliances, and stay ahead of emerging threats.

“You can’t always predict what will happen when people collaborate,” added Greiser. “But we’ve only seen positive outcomes.”

For Kim, the partnership carries personal meaning beyond business.

“I’m so proud of it,” he said. “If I can contribute to the United States, I can contribute to the world. I feel a duty to do that.”

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