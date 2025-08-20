Inmate found dead in his bunk identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office

Update as of Wednesday, August 20:

An inmate who was found dead at the El Paso County Jail last week has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

He was 37-year-old Dequan Ward, and his cause of death has not been released by the sheriff's office or the coroner's office at this time.

Original coverage:

Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies found a 37-year-old man, now identified as Ward, unresponsive in his bunk bed at the El Paso County Jail.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says deputies and medical staff responded and attempted lifesaving efforts.

Medical personnel from American Medical Response arrived at the jail less than ten minutes later, along with the Colorado Springs Fire Department and continued medical care for the man.

Ward was pronounced dead at 4:57 a.m.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal has ordered an in-depth investigation into the incident, and EPSO's Investigations Division will conduct the investigation. Initial investigations show that there is no indication of self-harm, assault, or foul play, according to EPSO.

Sheriff Roybal has also requested an autopsy by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

EPSO has also released a statement regarding the death of two inmates that occurred less than 30 days ago: 33-year-old Amber Enlow and 47-year-old Paula Orth:

“Although we have not yet received final reports or conclusive information from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office regarding the cause of death for Ms. Orth and Ms. Enlow, our preliminary investigations have identified areas for further examination."



“Our Office is in the process of conducting an extensive, multifaceted investigation."



“This includes investigative assistance from our partners at the El Paso County Coroner’s Office and other law enforcement agencies."



“We will continue providing updates to the families of the deceased individuals and the community as they become available.” Cassandra Sebastian, Public Information Officer- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

