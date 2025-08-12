Inmate who died in the El Paso County Jail last week identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A 33-year-old female inmate who died last week in her cell at the El Paso County Jail has been identified.
According to the El Paso County Coroner, she was 33-year-old Amber Enlow.
Background Information
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail Friday.
According to the sheriff's office, a 33-year-old woman, later identified as Enlow, was found unresponsive in her cell at the El Paso County Jail around 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Despite life-saving efforts, Enlow was pronounced dead just before 6 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office is investigating her death. At this time, they say there is no indication of foul play or self-harm.
___
Man looking for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs
An investigation tied to the death of Cheryl Bennett in Colorado Springs is ongoing.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.