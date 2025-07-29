Inmate found dead at El Paso County Jail last week identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A woman who was found unresponsive in her cell at the El Paso County Jail last week has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner, she was 47-year-old Paula Orth.

Background Information

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate who died on Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff's office a 47-year-old woman, later identified as Orth, was found unresponsive in her cell around 6:45 p.m.

When they found her, deputies and medical staff began to provide immediate medical care and lifesaving efforts. Ten minutes later, personnel from American Medical Response and the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived to take over medical care, continuing the lifesaving efforts.

At 7:40 p.m., Orth was pronounced dead.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal has ordered an in-depth investigation, conducted by the Investigations Division.

The sheriff's office says that initial investigations show there was no indication of self-harm, assault or foul play.

