Inmate found dead in cell at El Paso County Jail; third death in the past 30 days

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies found a 37-year-old man unresponsive in his bunk bed at the El Paso County Jail.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says deputies and medical staff responded and attempted lifesaving efforts.

Medical personnel from American Medical Response arrived at the jail less than ten minutes later, along with the Colorado Springs Fire Department and continued medical care for the man.

The man was pronounced dead at 4:57 a.m.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal has ordered an in-depth investigation into the incident, and EPSO's Investigations Division will conduct the investigation. Initial investigations show that there is no indication of self-harm, assault, or foul play, according to EPSO.

Sheriff Roybal has also requested an autopsy by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

EPSO has also released a statement regarding the death of two inmates that occurred less than 30 days ago: 33-year-old Amber Enlow and 47-year-old Paula Orth:

“Although we have not yet received final reports or conclusive information from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office regarding the cause of death for Ms. Orth and Ms. Enlow, our preliminary investigations have identified areas for further examination."



“Our Office is in the process of conducting an extensive, multifaceted investigation."



“This includes investigative assistance from our partners at the El Paso County Coroner’s Office and other law enforcement agencies."



“We will continue providing updates to the families of the deceased individuals and the community as they become available.” Cassandra Sebastian, Public Information Officer- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

