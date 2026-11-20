COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Life insurance is often viewed as a way to protect loved ones financially after someone dies. But some policies also offer a way to accumulate money over time, creating another financial planning option that has gained attention among families.

One example is indexed universal life insurance, commonly known as IUL. The permanent life insurance product combines a death benefit with a cash value component that can grow based, in part, on the performance of a market index, such as the S&P 500. Unlike traditional investments, however, policyholders are not directly investing in the stock market. Instead, the insurance company uses a formula tied to an index to determine how much interest is credited to the policy's cash value.

Independent insurance broker Paula Holden reached out to News5 and wanted to highlight the option, saying understanding the structure of these policies is an important part of making informed financial decisions.

How does indexed universal life insurance work?

The following information comes from resources that include Paula, NerdWallet, and the Colorado Division of Insurance.

With an IUL policy, a portion of the premium goes toward the cost of insurance and policy expenses. The remaining amount contributes to the policy's cash value. That cash value can earn interest based on the performance of a selected market index, subject to limits established by the insurance company. Those limits typically include:

Floor: The minimum interest rate credited during a measurement period. Some policies have a 0% floor, meaning the index-linked interest credited won't be negative during that period.

Cap: The maximum interest rate the insurance company will credit, even if the market index performs better.

Participation rate: The percentage of the index's gains used to calculate the interest credited to the policy.

Potential benefits and drawbacks

One potential advantage of IUL insurance is flexibility. Policyholders may be able to adjust premium payments and death benefits as their financial needs change. The accumulated cash value may also be accessible through withdrawals or loans, depending on the policy's terms. However, those features come with trade-offs.

IUL policies can have higher fees than some other financial products. Costs associated with insurance coverage can increase over time, and lower-than-expected interest credits may require policyholders to contribute additional money to keep coverage in force.

Policy loans also are not free money. Interest may accrue, and outstanding loans can reduce the death benefit. Withdrawals and loans can have tax consequences, particularly if a policy lapses or is surrendered. Another consideration is that the insurance company's caps and participation rates can change, potentially limiting future growth.

According to financial guidance published by NerdWallet, IUL policies require ongoing attention and can be more complicated to manage than other forms of life insurance.

Why are some parents considering coverage for their children?

Some families explore permanent life insurance policies for children as a long-term financial planning tool. Holden says starting a policy when a child is young may provide more time for cash value to accumulate, while also establishing life insurance coverage. She also encourages parents to involve their children in conversations about money as they get older.

"What you want to do is you want to explain to them how, how, you know, much education is, how much a vehicle is, you know, things like that, and if you start them young, show them, show them a statement, start having them contribute their own amount and keep them involved every month throughout the years," Holden explained.

Holden says those conversations can help children understand saving, borrowing, debt management and financial responsibility. She also suggests families consider discussing financial goals when children receive money as gifts during the holidays or other special occasions. However, parents should understand that purchasing life insurance for a child is not the same as establishing a traditional savings or investment account. The policy has insurance costs, contractual requirements and limitations on accessing its cash value.

Parents should also understand who legally owns the policy and who has authority over its funds. Control does not automatically transfer to a parent or child at a particular age in every policy.

Is IUL the right option for every family?

Financial experts say there is no single life insurance product that works for everyone. Term life insurance generally provides coverage for a specific period, such as 20 or 30 years, and typically costs less than permanent life insurance. Whole life insurance offers permanent coverage and a more predictable cash value structure, while universal life and indexed universal life policies offer varying levels of flexibility.

An IUL policy may appeal to someone seeking permanent coverage who is comfortable monitoring the policy and understands the potential costs and limitations. But consumers primarily looking for affordable life insurance or straightforward investment growth may want to compare other options.

Before purchasing a policy, consumers should ask:

What percentage of each premium goes toward insurance costs and fees?

What are the current cap and participation rates, and can they change?

What happens if the market performs poorly for several years?

How much would I need to contribute to keep the policy active?

What happens if I stop making premium payments?

What are the interest rates and potential tax consequences associated with policy loans?

How does this compare with term life, whole life or other financial planning options?

What commissions or other compensation does the insurance agent receive from selling the policy?

Holden is an independent broker with GFI who said she has access to more than 30 insurance carriers. She said she has been working as an independent broker for approximately six months and offers financial protection and retirement planning options in addition to IUL policies. She tells News5 she is offering free information sessions without any pressure. You can visit her website by clicking here or call her at 918-497-6805.

Ultimately, consumers should compare multiple policies, review the contractual guarantees and understand the financial commitment before signing. An independent financial professional who does not earn commissions from selling the policy can also provide another perspective. The goal is not simply to find a product that promises future growth, but to understand whether its costs, risks and benefits align with a family's financial needs.

Click here for more information on shopping for life insurance from the Colorado Division of Insurance.

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