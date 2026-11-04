COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Independent Film Society of Colorado (IFSOC), a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit aimed at promoting and supporting local filmmakers, is launching a grant program in 2027 to help fund Coloradans through the process of creating films.

For years, the organization has supported the local film community through film festivals and film forums. Starting in 2027, it will expand that mission to include direct financial support.

"Now we are expanding that to include a film grant," said Carlo Maldonado, VP of the Independent Film Society of Colorado. [It's] a film fund — directly supporting women filmmakers, emerging filmmakers, students, indigenous filmmakers, and then local productions that are going to film in Colorado Springs."

Watch News5 reporter Jon McMichael's story in the video below:

Independent Film Society of Colorado launches grant program to support local filmmakers

The Peak Filmmaker Grant will be funded through events and donations and stewarded by the Pikes Peak Community Foundation. It aims to provide $10,000 to each recipient.

Local independent filmmaker Rob Bowen said that kind of support can be transformative.

"This grant means — it's like life changing. It means everything, because it gives you that opportunity. But more than that, it shows you that there's support out there and they want your voice to be heard, and that means everything as an artist," Bowen said. "To have that opportunity, to have people in your corner like that. It gives you strength. It gives you that fire to push through any obstacle that comes in your way."

Applications for the inaugural grant cycle are expected to open around March, with initial recipients announced in September.

"I hope that it will show the world what Colorado filmmakers have to offer — the unique, incredible stories that we have to tell, the talent we have here to showcase those stories through the medium of film," said Michelle Hoody, board member of the Independent Film Society of Colorado.

To learn more about the Independent Film Society of Colorado, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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