New entrance area opens at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An upgrade years in the making at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo now makes way for a more enjoyable visit. During the official launch of the new entrance for the zoo, there was one minor delay caused by a tortoise moving to get into position.

It was part of a ceremony to open the new entrance area for the zoo.

The road shared with pedestrians since the zoo opened 100 years ago is gone. It makes space for a new gift shop and café. There's also now a plaza dedicated to conservation support, and a better designed pathway is more ADA accessible.

The tortoise finally made it into place, biting through a couple of branches as an appropriate replacement for a ribbon cutting.

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Family and friends making vacation while in town for Air Force Academy graduation Most cadets who attend the Air Force Academy come here from out of state. It means family and friends travel long distances for graduation day. While here, they also make it a vacation. Family and friends making vacation while in town for Air Force Academy graduation

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