Neighbors plan appeal after city planning department approves Project Taurus data center application

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The proposed Project Taurus data center has neighbors on one side and developers on the other. The latest in the battle is the city's planning department approving the data center's application. Neighbors are now looking to appeal.

The site is an industrial building once used for chip fabrication, then changing to a Bitcoin operation, and now there is a proposed repurpose as the Project Taurus data center.

"You feel like they're trying to push this through. I mean, they've already said they're on a fast track," said Ron Graham-Becker, who can see the site from his backyard.

Graham-Becker and other neighbors in the Chelsea Glen neighborhood just south of the building have concerns about the impacts on power infrastructure, the amount of water the center could need, and based on their experience with the Bitcoin operation, the noise.

"So when you have that precedent in this current environment with the data center, then you tend to be a little skeptical about what the planning department's doing," said Graham-Becker.

Neighbors want city planning to slow down. Many want the project stopped. Others want better guarantees of monitoring and penalties for violations.

City planning's vote to approve the project application reflects what data center developers have consistently stated.

Before the application approval, Jason Green, president of the development company Raeden, said, "We're 100% within our rights. The site is zoned and entitled for this use."

Developers have also added that they want neighbors to understand they are not being ignored.

"We want people to know that we really care about their concerns, that we are a good neighbor," said Green.

Despite several public information sessions explaining the project, neighbors remain unsatisfied.

"We have the option as neighbors and as people that are involved within a certain distance from the operation to file an appeal. That's going to happen," said Graham-Becker.

Project leaders expected the appeal and want to move forward.

"It goes to planning commission and then it goes to city council. So in terms of time, what we're actually asking for is that we just go from the planning department to the commission and then get this on the docket for the city council so that they can just review it and assess it," said Green.

June 22 is the deadline for anyone to file an appeal.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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