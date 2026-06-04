Manitou Springs affordable housing project gets $1.6 million boost to replace long-blighted motel site

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A rare opportunity to add affordable housing in Manitou Springs just got a major boost thanks to a $1.6 million grant from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.

The fun of La Fun Motel in Manitou Springs went away a long time ago. Since then, it has been a blighted property, a demolition site, and an empty lot. Now there is energy in the community for what this property is about to become.

A motel from another era is gone and a modern affordable apartment complex is coming in its place.

"It's going to be great for folks who really want to live, work and play in Manitou, as well as our seniors that may want to downsize. There are just so many opportunities that this project offers all of us," said Manitou Springs Mayor Natalie Johnson.

The mayor, who holds that position part time and runs Manitou's Art Center full time as an artist, is excited about what the project means for the community.

"I think it's that piece of people being able to live in the community that they support and are a part of," said Mayor Johnson.

"They [the housing units] are for people who are working in Manitou, you know, working in the shops, school teachers, people working for the city, that kind of thing," said Electra Johnson, who leads the Manitou Springs Urban Renewal Authority.

Electra Johnson collaborated with the leaders of the development group Paragon on the project. When several other concepts for the property did not work, the idea for affordable housing was recognized as the right fit.

"They started looking at what Manitou really needed and we haven't had an apartment building since 1973, a new apartment building," said Electra Johnson.

The location is on a free bus route, walkable to most of the town, and near bike paths. It’s also a block away from one of the most used city parks.

"Just having the option of having the people who work here live here makes a significant difference," said Electra Johnson.

Final blueprints are still coming together, so there is not a target date yet for when construction will start. With most of the funding in place a timeline will come together quickly.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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