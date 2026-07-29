Heavy rain causes road damage, closures on Colorado Springs' west side after dry summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs' west side is dealing with the consequences of extreme weather swings, months of dry conditions followed by intense weekend downpours that damaged roads and eroded hillsides.

Popes Valley Drive is closed for emergency repairs after heavy rain overwhelmed drainage infrastructure and undermined the road's base.



Watch News5's coverage of Popes Valley Drive's closure below:

The closure is the second emergency road repair the city has made this summer. In June, a downpour washed out roads in North Cheyenne Cañon.

Gayle Sturdivant with Colorado Springs City Engineering said the rain, while welcome, arrived too fast.

"It's been great to have some rain, but the rain we've had has come very intense," said Sturdivant.

A tree toppled into the drainage channel next to Popes Valley Drive, causing debris to block water flow. The intensity of the water then shifted toward the road, eroding the embankment and the base beneath the driving surface.

"With everything being so dry, it's just that the vegetation was loose and dry," said Sturdivant.

Boulders and dirt must now be trucked in to fill the gap. Repairs to Popes Valley Drive are expected to take anywhere from five to 10 days.

Sturdivant said steeper terrain makes the damage worse.

"In areas that we have greater slope, you know, the water is going to be flowing faster, getting more velocity, more energy and potentially causing more damage," said Sturdivant.

The effects of the storms were also visible inside nearby Ute Valley Park, where morning hikers noticed signs of erosion on the trails.

"We could tell it rained," said Beth, a hiker out with her friend Cheryl.

"You can see there's a little bit of erosion," added Cheryl.

Similar storms remain in the forecast. Community members should be aware of flash flood potential. Anyone who spots debris or other blockages in waterways is encouraged to call the city or use the GOCOS app to report it.

Sturdivant said early reporting can help the city avoid larger, more costly repairs down the road.

"It could be less expensive for us to do a minor repair or a minor cleanup... as opposed to now having to do some major road rebuilding," said Sturdivant.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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