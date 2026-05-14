'Give a Child a Book' day energizes West Elementary students with the joy of reading

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There is always a buzz at an elementary school, but this day at West Elementary in Colorado Springs the energy is especially high. It is Give a Child a Book Day, and these kids are energized.

The right book can ignite a love for reading.

"In your head, you can like picture that you're in the story," said Harley, a second grader.

Fun titles, colorful pictures, and intriguing topics fill the room. With the "If You Give a Child a Book" initiative, kids get to pick five books from hundreds of choices.

"Sharks, because I like so much sharks I want to study them," said Santiago, a first grader.

"I like that Penelope Rex got a new pet," said Ka'my, a second grader.

Kids clearly having fun picking out books is an important assist to some ambitious education plans at West Elementary.

"In District 11, we've made the audacious goal that every single student will be reading at grade level in 3rd grade," said Principal Michael Anderson.

Reading success in early grades is a proven indicator of higher achievement through the rest of a student's schooling.

"When they get to come and pick new current literature, they dive in, they're excited, they have a level of enthusiasm that is really difficult to achieve without a program like this," said Anderson.

The books are intended for building a home library. The kids' excitement about turning pages and taking a peek at their new reading picks starts before they even get home.

When Ka'my was asked why he thinks they want him to read during the summer, he said, "So when you go back to school you can read better and better and better and better."

Kids thumbing through their new books promise they will be reading them during summer break.

News5's Meteorlogist Alan Rose and Senior Reporter Tony Keith were also at West Elementary School on Wednesday.



Watch First Alert 5 Meteorologist Alan Rose read to students:

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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