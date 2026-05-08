Colorado Springs Fire Department tackles steep terrain to create wildfire buffer near Skyway neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Most of Colorado Springs' Westside borders Forest Service land. While it is great for views and recreation, it also adds to the wildfire risk.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is addressing that risk with strategic mitigation work on a steep mountainside just southwest of the Skyway neighborhood.

Mountain bikers are among the few catching a glimpse of this wildfire mitigation work on the wildland side of Colorado Springs' wildland-urban interface.

"The folks that do this are in great shape because they are mountain goating up the ridge line. They're carrying the heavy chainsaws. They're dragging the logs, so they're doing a lot of important work for us," said Susan Huppertz, a mountain biker and nearby resident.

Huppertz rides in this area often because it is very near her home.

"So my house, you can actually see it from this viewpoint, so I'm pretty darn close," said Huppertz.

Along with the benefit of nearby recreation, there is also the reality of wildfire risk. The current mitigation work is appreciated.

"Anything that reduces the possibility of wildfire is pretty important because even though it's on the ridge behind us, the fire could actually jump very easily down into the area where people have their homes," said Huppertz.

The project is strategic for the Colorado Springs Fire Department. To the west is Forest Service land where the possibility of wildfire is a threat that can't be ignored. To the east are neighborhoods and areas like the Stratton Open Space where mitigation has already happened.

"So this is part of the puzzle piece. The Forest Service is over here, we've done work over here, and now we're trying to fill in somewhere in the middle," said Cory Ashby, Colorado Springs Fire Department wildfire mitigation administrator.

Not every area can be treated, especially in mountain areas on the city’s westside.

"Due to feasibility such as steepness, slope, our different types of soils, different land ownerships, and pure finances or resources available, we can't treat everything," said Ashby.

What can be done is putting defense tactics in place.

The mitigation work is happening along a ridgeline above Lower Gold Camp Road, with crews working about 20 to 30 yards on either side of the ridge. The area is too steep for equipment to cut a fire break, so the mitigated line is a way to lessen the intensity of flames.

"We usually talk about our 3 Rs. Rivers, ridges and roads. We don't have any rivers over here, but we have ridges and roads," Ashby said, "To give wildland resources a chance to either put down the fire or give us more time for evacuations or both of those things."

Wildfire risk can't be completely eliminated on Colorado Springs' Westside. With strategy and some hard work, it can be reduced.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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