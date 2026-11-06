Yolanda Avila Becomes First Democrat Elected to County Commission in 50 Years

SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — El Paso County's District 5 will have a new county commissioner, and her election marks a historic moment for the community.

Yolanda Avila defeated incumbent Lauren Nelson by more than 16 percentage points, becoming the first Democrat elected to the El Paso County Board of Commissioners in more than 50 years. She is also the first Latina and the first blind person to serve on the board.

For Avila, representing southeast Colorado Springs is personal. Her family's roots in the area date back to 1967, when her father was stationed at Fort Carson.

"My dad was stationed here when I was 3 years old," Avila said.

Avila spent 21 years working as a criminal defense investigator in California before retiring and returning to Colorado Springs in 2011.

After losing her vision, she said, her perspective on the community and its infrastructure changed.

"Once I lost my vision and saw how difficult it was to maneuver, my trajectory completely changed. In California, it was easy to get around. Buses passed every 10 to 15 minutes. Sidewalks were walkable. Intersections were safe. But then I retired and returned home to Colorado Springs, and I couldn't believe the state of the city. If there were sidewalks, they were dilapidated, as well as roads and old bridges. And I knew something had to be done," Avila said.

That experience helped motivate her to get involved in local government. Avila went on to serve two terms, or eight years, on the Colorado Springs City Council, where she helped advance initiatives including the Southeast Strong Plan, the renovation of Panorama Park, improvements to local bridges and the development of the Family Success Center.

Avila says those efforts helped bring $2.7 billion in investment to the area, crediting residents for helping make that progress possible.

"I would never have been able to accomplish what I accomplished without the residents of southeast," Avila said.

Now, as District 5 commissioner, Avila will represent a larger area stretching from southeast Colorado Springs toward the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Board of Commissioners oversees county government operations, including the budget, land use and services that affect residents throughout the county.

When asked about her top priorities, Avila highlighted public health, transportation infrastructure and expanding regional public transit.

"The El Paso County Board of Health, to make sure that we provide that level of health for all our residents. It's continuing the work on transportation, roads, bridges, sidewalks, to make sure that they're safe. I'd like to regionalize transit so people have availability for transit from the rural areas, Fountain, Security," Avila said.

Avila also wants to improve how residents communicate with county leadership, emphasizing greater transparency and accessibility.

She says she hopes to create more opportunities for residents to meet directly with commissioners and participate in discussions about decisions affecting their communities.

"I want to have an open and honest and clear discussion out on the dais and include our constituents in that conversation so that we are making the best decision for everyone," Avila said.

She also plans to host town hall meetings in neighborhoods throughout District 5, giving residents opportunities to share concerns and hold her accountable.

"so they can voice their opinion. Let me know what's working, what's not working. Sometimes the best solutions come from the community," Avila said.

As the first blind person elected to the El Paso County Board of Commissioners, Avila says she hopes to bring a perspective centered on accessibility and removing barriers for residents.

"I may not have my sight, but I have a clear vision of what I wanna do for this community," Avila said.

She says her overall goal is to level the playing field and ensure residents have access to the resources and opportunities they need.

"I have an ear. I have two ears, and I'm gonna listen. And then I'm going to respond and then I'm going to act," Avila said.

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